Kanye West's Yeezy brand has been killing it as of late and with the uptick in new releases, it is easy to see how West has effectively become a multi-billionaire. One of the shoes that have been impressing fans as of late is none other than the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM which officially made its debut last year. This is a shoe that fans had been waiting a long time for and it hasn't disappointed. We have seen various new colorways make their way to the market and it seems like more are on the horizon.

For instance, A$AP Bari recently took to his Instagram story where he showed off a brand new offering that is going to turn some heads. If you've noticed, every single QNTM colorway thus far has had a black back heel and beige midsole. With this model, that script has been flipped as we get a predominantly orange colorway, with some black streaks throughout the sides. This is easily the most vibrant QNTM model to date and we can't wait to see more of it.

There is no word on if or when these will be released, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via @younglord

Image via @younglord