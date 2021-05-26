Kanye West and model Irina Shayk may be dating, according to gossip site DeuxMoi. This report comes several months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye.

According to two anonymous tipsters, Kanye and Irina are "def dating." While the source has not been confirmed, DeuxMoi reportedly looked into the rumors and confirmed that something could be happening between them. "After further looking into this, I don't know if 'dating' is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there," added the site.

The rumors were corroborated after the Russian model stepped out wearing a Balenciaga x DMX t-shirt, which was designed by Kanye. Their connection goes back over a decade when Irina appeared in the music video for "Power" in 2010. Kanye also name-dropped the model in his GOOD Fridays song "Christian Dior Denim Flow."

"I’m wilding, I’m on a thousand/I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen," he rapped on the song.

Neither Kanye nor Irina have confirmed the rumors. For now, there have not been many other sources reporting this, aside from the usual gossip sites. We will keep you posted on any developments in this story.

Since announcing their divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not publicly dated anybody. Kim has been mentioned in dating rumors with Van Jones, as well as several others. Kanye was briefly linked to make-up guru Jeffree Star before those rumors were revealed to be a sham.

What do you think about Kanye possibly dating Irina Shayk?

[via]