It's been 24 hours since DJ Khaled released his star-studded Khaled Khaled project and fans have been debating the album throughout the day. Khaled Khaled hosts features from Jay-Z, Nas, H.E.R., Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, and a bevy of others, and prior to its release, the megaproducer shared behind-the-scenes images of himself with a few famous friends, including Kanye West.

In a video posted to his Instagram, an enthusiastic Khaled is seen previewing music for Kanye in his studio. Ye has his hands raised to the sky in a black and white picture that showed he was still wearing his wedding ring amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. During his chat with Entertainment Tonight, DJ Khaled attempted, in his own way, to explain what that was all about.

"First of all, God bless him and his family, remember this was a while ago, and when I say a while ago, like, when I was first starting to create my album," Khaled told the outlet. "And I was just playing him song ideas I had so this was long, not too long ago, this was like way before, you know, all that and I want to send my love to him and his family and his kids, you know what I mean? God bless him and his whole family, you know?"

Aside from dodging questions about his friend's relationship status, Khaled revealed how that Kanye listening session came about. "One of my team members knocked on the door, 'Yo, Khaled, Mr. West is in your backyard,' so I go to my backyard and he's eating scrambled eggs with ketchup because he asked my chef to make them and some vegan bacon," said Khaled.

"And we was just kicking it, catching a vibe, and catching up and he gave me a surprise visit. We ended up going into my studio of my house and we just ended up playing each other music," he continued. "And there was just a vibe, you know what I'm saying? It was just a vibe and, like, you know, I was grateful to have a great conversation with him but at the same time hear some of his music, and he heard some of my music."

