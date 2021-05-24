Gap's collaboration with Kanye West's YEEZY brand is planned to release by the end of June, a new report from Business of Fashion states. The clothing brand is also banking on West's line to help revive the brand following an 18% decline in overall sales.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand.



Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

In August, Gap was pushed into closing 225 stores and followed up with even more closures by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Gap expects to see a $150 million USD bump in earnings following the release of the YEEZY line.

"I spoke to Yeezy last night and he’s very, very focused on this incredible opportunity," Gap’s chief executive officer Sonia Syngal recently said, following rumors that West would no longer work with the brand.

"I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS ... BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER," West tweeted in September.

Gap is expected to further outline its plans for YEEZY during its Q1 2021 earnings call on May 27th.

[Via]