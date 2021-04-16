Kanye West has been teasing a brand new Yeezy collaboration with the likes of the GAP. Of course, the GAP is one of the biggest fast-fashion brands in the entire world, and over the years, they have been able to deliver numerous collaborations to the world. While many have been skeptical about this new Yeezy endeavor, Kanye and the GAP are adamant that they can make upwards of $1 billion from the upcoming collection.

According to TMZ, Kanye West has taken the next steps for his new collaboration as the Yeezy Gap logo has officially been registered and trademarked. The logo the exact same insignia that Ye had tweeted out last year. Simply put, it is Gap's signature blue square, with YZY written in the middle.

For now, a release date for the collection is unknown, however, it is expected to drop sometime this year. Included in the collection will be hoodies and some other apparel that will certainly excite all of the Yeezy fans out there. GAP is known for simplistic designs and when mixed with Ye's expertise, we could be in for something special.

In the meantime, let us know what you think about this new logo, in the comments below.

