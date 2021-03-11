Kanye West may be currently going through a rough divorce with Kim Kardashian, but that isn't stopping the acclaimed artist and businessman from working on his creative output. Last summer, it was revealed that Kanye West and clothing retailer Gap, Inc. were teaming up for a highly anticipated Yeezy x Gap collaboration, and less than a full year following the official partnership announcement, Gap has given fans a promising new update on the collection.

According to Complex, Gap’s chief executive officer Sonia Syngal has stepped forward to let fans know that the collaboration between Gap and Kanye West is still on track, despite the road bumps that manifested in the form of Kanye West tweets last fall. While reassuring business analysts, Syngal confirmed that she has recently talked to Kanye and checked in on the progress of the upcoming apparel line.



"I spoke to Yeezy last night and he’s very, very focused on this incredible opportunity," Syngal said, reaffirming that everything is moving smoothly in regards to the Yeezy x Gap collab.

As mentioned earlier, Kanye's Gap line didn't appear to be moving in the best direction last fall when the multihyphenate took to Twitter to blast the brand, saying, "I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE AT ADIDAS ... BLAC BOARD SEATS MATTER." West soon threatened to not drop any more products for either brand until he was granted a board seat, but judging from his recent slew of Adidas Yeezy releases and Syngal's latest update, Kanye West is still dedicated to creating footwear and apparel for all.

