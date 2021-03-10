Kanye West might remain one of the most influential people in the world but his likeability rating has taken a blow. Debuting his blonde hair next to Donald Trump at the Trump Towers was a red flag but it was his appearance at TMZ in 2018 that made many of his fans and peers denounce him. He claimed, "slavery was a choice." It didn't necessarily derail his career and he went on to release five albums as part of the Wyoming sessions but even after offering an apology of sorts, it became stained on his career.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Vlad TV, CyHi The Prynce attempted to add context to Kanye's claims, after recently explaining why 'Ye aligned himself with Trump. "I'll say this, nobody's taking my mom or dad," CyHi explained. "And I'm just gonna be Kumbaya. That's a thing about 'Ye. He looks at his people like kings, warriors. Great men. Men of Honor," he continued. "He can't understand how Lebron, 6'9", 270lbs, let a European that just got off the Black Plague, wiped out 75% of Europe, can come colonize. They don't even have enough soldiers to you know have a real war with us. He can't understand how those people were taken by just these small group of people on a boat."

CyHi added that Kanye West looked at the situation deeper than what has been taught in the history books, citing Mansa Musa of the Mali empire. "We have to look at the earth and humanity in its entirety before we can ever say who is right and who's wrong."

Check out the full interview below.