Prior to DMX being laid to rest, reports surfaced the Swizz Beatz wanted Kanye West to attend the service. The world hasn't heard much from West in recent months as the award-winning artist is currently enduring a highly-publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian. As the headlines take over media outlets worldwide, Ye has reportedly been hunkered down and enjoying his privacy.

However, the call for Ye to help celebrate DMX and attend his homegoing was answered. The memorial service aired in real-time online and the fans that tuned in were able to catch West's Sunday Service Choir give moving performances. When asked about his friend's participation, Swizz insisted that Kanye delivered from a pure heart.

“Very short notice. It was a very, very genuine act of love and support from Ye. It wasn’t much talking, it wasn't no negotiating. It was, X Showed up to his Sunday Service and was a big fan of it and so, I knew this was something X would want to do, and Kanye was more than happy to facilitate his expertise and his choir."

Getting everything together proved to be difficult and Swizz revealed that the stage was still being erected immediately before cameras began rolling. "It was last minute, people don't know what we was dealing with behind the scenes," he added. "That’s why it wasn’t televised when people got in there because the stage was still being built because everything was just so last minute."

Watch Swizz Beatz chat with Hot 97 below.