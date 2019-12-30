Kanye celebrated the one-year-anniversary of his Sunday Service Choir collective this weekend, and the special occasion was held at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in Downtown Los Angeles. His choir performed at the homeless shelter, which provides food as well as spiritual guidance for those in need, and Kanye even did a little preaching for his audience. His speech was full of somewhat loaded claims, including some commentary on T.I.'s recent controversy in which he spoke about accompanying his daughter to the gynecologist to ensure her virginity. Kanye was discussing how folks on the Internet mix up "devil-approved" and "God-approved" acts, when he referred to the backlash T.I. received from the public. "You could be speaking on something that's God-approved...they trying to play T.I. but he's talking about something that's God-approved." Ye seems to be implying that he agrees with T.I. having his 18-year-old daughter's hymen checked to ensure she's a virgin, and even compares the situation to the death penalty. "It's 30 states that still got the death penalty. 'Thou shalt not kill,' but we're cool with that."

Ye also mentioned his relationship to Elon Musk, informing the homeless people on Skid Row that he and Elon have discussed ways to solve the problem of homelessness and that he believes a worldwide solution can be found. The anniversary of Sunday Service got Ye in his feelings, as he notes at the end of the clip, "This thing saved my life. This thing was the alternative to opioids." Kanye's Sunday Service recently dropped a gospel album on Christmas Day called, Jesus Is Born.