That's one of looking at it. Tiffany Haddish chimed in on Blueface's recent antics on Skid Row, in which he made it rain on a crowd of homeless people while he was standing on top of a car. A video of the rapper circulated that showed him throwing bills in the air rather than hand the cash out directly to the individuals. Blueface received a ton of criticism, many claiming that the act was humiliating for these folks on the ground who had to scour the street for loose bills. Fellow rapper, Cupcakke, even called him a "real life cornball" on Twitter after seeing the clip.

Tiffany Haddish feels quite differently, however. The comedian claimed that the act of throwing money around to give to the homeless is a common practice where she's from, and that it's not a negative thing at all. "It's like tradition. It's not unusual. It's actually, from my experience, traditional. I've seen it so many times."

"Those people that's saying it's dehumanizing and degrading obviously haven't lived in the hood. I'm from South Central Los Angeles. I've been around a lot of gangbangers, drug dealers, and things like that, and they do often give out money, sometimes turkeys, toys—things of this nature. They're charitable, they're being charitable. But for my entire life, I have known a lot of men with money that are affiliated to jump on top of their best vehicle and make it rain." She even compares the act to what happens in a strip club. "Are they saying it's degrading when the men are in the club and they're throwing money and the women gotta pick that money up off the ground with no clothes? I mean, these people are clothed and they're living on Skid Row in tents, like, come on." When asked how she thinks the people receiving the money might have felt, she points out an important distinction. "It would've been degrading if he was throwing out 'ones.' That's degrading, But if he's throwing out 'hundreds,' he's possibly making it so somebody can get a room for the night to stay in so they don't have to be in the cold. You don't know what blessing that might've helped somebody with."

Do you agree with Tiffany?