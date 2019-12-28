Kanye West and Elon Musk's public bromance can be traced a bit back. When Kanye was listed among TIME's Most Influential People in 2015, Musk wrote a blurb singing his praises. "Kanye West would be the first person to tell you he belongs on this list," wrote the Tesla Motors CEO. "The dude doesn't believe in false modesty, and he shouldn't. Kanye's belief in himself and his incredible tenacity--he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut ('Through the Wire') -; got him to where he is today."

At the peak of Kanye's 2018 antics, he visited Detroit's College for Creative Studies, stood on a classroom table and demanded that the students "leave [Elon Musk] the fuck alone." "I don't care who's over at his house," he continued. "Leave that man the fuck alone." While this rant seemed to be motivated by the legal troubles Musk was facing at the time, the reference to his house was blatantly about Azealia Banks. One of the best moments of 2018 was easily when Banks live-tweeted her alleged experience going to Musk's mansion to collaborate with his girlfriend, Grimes, but being left there neglected for days.

This incident, among a few others, has made Elon Musk and Grimes the most fascinating (and meme'd) celebrity couple of our generation. To see them photographed at the Kardashian Christmas Eve bash adds fuel to this fire. Kim Kardashian just posted a late contender for oddest photo of 2019, one which includes herself, Kanye, Quavo, Saweetie, Travis Scott, Grimes and Elon Musk. It's a power couple shot until you realize that Kylie Jenner is absent, as her relationship with Travis has been up in the air for some time now. If you continue swiping through Kim's IG slideshow, you'll find a photo of just Ye, Quavo, Travis and Elon, which may prompt you to wonder: What would be the name of this rap supergroup?