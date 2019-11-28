Two New York lawmakers are taking matters into their own hands after T.I.'s controversial comments about his daughter Deyjah. Page Six reports that State Senator Roxanne Persaud and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages submitted new legislation calling for the banning of "virginity examinations". The bill states, “these examinations are not only a violation of women’s and girls’ human rights, but in cases of rape, can cause additional pain and mimic the original act of sexual violence, leading to re-experience, re-traumatization and re-victimization."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The now equally infamous and horrifying comment made by T.I. was aired on an episode of Ladies Like Us Podcast and has since been deleted. The exact quote from Tip about Deyjah's sexual activity was, “not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.” Tip referred to the incredible controversy surrounding the subject as "Hymen-Gate" on Red Table Talk when he went on the show to clear the air.

According to Page Six, those licensed medical professionals still performing the outdated and invasive practice "would face professional misconduct penalties." Additionally, if the test is performed in a "non-medical" environment, the person who conducts the exam could "be charged with sexual abuse in the first degree," which is "a class D felony".

It's worth noting that both the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO) decry the practice and call for a worldwide prohibition of pelvic examinations. Assemblywoman Solages called these types of exams "misogynistic" and "appalling." Based on the global response to T.I.'s comments its safe to say that in 2019, a lot of people agree.