lawmakers
- TechFourth Aerial Object Shot Down Over North America, Lawmakers Demand AnswersOn Sunday (February 12), the U.S. military shot down the third unidentified aerial object in three days.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsCongress Introduces Resolution To 13th Amendment To End SlaveryCongress has moved to introduce a resolution to the 13th amendment ending involuntary servitude.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Signing Executive Order On Police Reform This Week: ReportTrump will reportedly sign off on an executive order this week on police reform.By Aron A.
- CrimeCongress Approves Legislation Making Lynching A Federal Hate CrimeIt only took 120 years, but lynching is finally considered a federal hate crime in the U.S.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsLawmakers Looking To Reportedly Ban "Virginity Testing" After T.I.'s CommentsT.I.'s comment inspires policymakers to get active.By Arielle London
- SocietyBitcoin's Value Steadily Decreases After Lawmakers Push For RegulationsThe once-hot commodity is rapidly simmering. By David Saric
- SocietyFlorida Teachers May Actually Be Allowed To Carry Guns In SchoolTrump's much-maligned notion is being seriously considered. By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Calls Haiti & Africa "Shithole" Countries During Immigration MeetingThe president has since denied his comments.By Chantilly Post