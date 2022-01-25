It was months ago when Wack 100 made comments that raised eyebrows. While on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Wack suggested that there was a second sex tape involving Ray J and Kim Kardashian, a video that hadn't been seen by the public. "All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it," Wack said at the time. "It'd be a great personal, private NFT."

The very idea that there would be a Part 2 of the infamous Ray J and Kim K sex tape lit the internet ablaze, but Kardashian's attorney quickly issued a response. "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false," the lawyer said.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

However, while speaking with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, Ye confirmed that he did, indeed, receive the second sex tape. Not only that, but he returned it to his estranged wife.

"I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night," said West. "Got on the red-eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning." It was something that reportedly brought Kim to tears.

"She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen the laptop?" West questioned. "It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity." Lee asked him if by "they" he meant the public or Kim's family. Ye said he was speaking in general, adding that he wasn't interested in being mean or spiteful.

Watch the clip below.