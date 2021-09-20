Wack 100 has been placing himself in the center of scandalous headlines as of late, and his recent antics only play to that fact. The businessman came out to claim that he has a more graphic version of the Kim Kardashian West and Ray J sex tape.



Wack 100 says that the footage has been made into an NFT, and called Kanye out to purchase it. "All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. Ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it," Wack said in an interview with Bootleg Kev. "It'd be a great personal, private NFT."

Kim and Kanye West's attorney Marty Singer issued a statement on behalf of his clients, responding to Wack 100. "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame," Singer told TMZ.

Now, Ray J is chiming into the controversy. “This ain’t cool,” he wrote on Instagram. “I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening? I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.”





Ray J is being the bigger man in this situation, but why is Wack 100 instigating the situation? Do you believe his Kim Kardashian NFT exists?