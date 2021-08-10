Artists are consistently looking for new ways to innovate, and for many, the rise of Non Fungible Tokens opened the door to a variety of exciting opportunities. Today, Benny The Butcher has confirmed that he'll be launching his first-ever NFT collection commemorating two years of The Plugs I Met, originally released on June 21st, 2019.

For the occasion, The Butcher will be delivering The Plugs I Met - 2nd Anniversary Edition, available exclusively at the UREEQA Marketplace. The auction is set to take place on Thursday, August 12th, granting fans the opportunity to personally connect with The Butcher and more.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The official UREEQA posting details the available content, which includes a making-of video, an autographed CD with a personal message, a live stream during an upcoming Burden Of Plugs concert, a one-on-one Zoom call with Benny, and the grand prize -- an all-access pass during one of the final Burden Of Plugs tour (selected by The Butcher's team), which includes a personal meeting with The Butcher.

"This NFT collection is a chance to give back to the fans that have been down with me since day one,” explains Benny the Butcher, speaking on his motivation behind launching his first NFT. “I wanted to do something that would be exclusive to my core fans and connect with them in a way that hasn’t been possible until now.”

For more details on The Butcher's upcoming NFT drop, head over to the UREEQA Marketplace when the auction kicks off on August 12th. What do you think about the ongoing embrace of Non Fungible Tokens within the rap game?