Wack 100 must be taking notes from Tekashi 6ix9ine these days because his trolling efforts are proving to be effective. The music executive has been engaging in social media back-and-forths with people like 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and so many more while apparently rubbing shoulders with Tekashi.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

This week, Wack appeared on Bootleg Kev's podcast where he addressed his feud with 21 Savage and chopping it up with Tekashi 6ix9ine. However, it was his claim about a second Kim Kardashian sex tape that made waves. Wack 100 claimed that he's currently in possession of a "more graphic" sex tape with Kim Kardashian and Ray J that was never released. However, he said that he was willing to offer it to Kanye West for free.

The comments made eventually returned back to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's attorney Marty Singer has since issued a statement on behalf of his clients. "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame," Singer told TMZ.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

During the podcast, Wack 100 said that he's had it on his laptop for over a decade at this point, though he admitted there wasn't any intention to leak it to the public. Chances are, we won't hear Wack 100 bring this up again -- at least publicly -- after Singer's recent statement.

