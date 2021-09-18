Kim Kardashian has previously admitted that she and her family's reality show wouldn't have been as successful if it weren't for the infamous sex tape leak. Unfortunately, it doesn't matter how many years that pass, it continues to be a focal point of her career and something that will continue to be brought up whenever her or Ray J's legacies are mentioned.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Wack 100 recently sat down with Bootleg Kev for an in-depth interview where he discussed 6ix9ine, managing Blueface, and of course, the apparent unreleased material he's possessed from managing Ray J including an unreleased version of his sex tape with Kim. Wack revealed that he currently possesses "part 2" of the tape which he described as "more graphic and better than the first one." On top of that, he offered to gift it to Kim's estranged husband as an NFT.

"All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. Ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it," Wack said on the podcast. "It'd be a great personal, private NFT."

Wack 100 explained that he wouldn't leak the tape to anyone except for Kanye West because the Donda artist shares children with Kim. Ultimately, he said that he wouldn't even put a pricetag on it if Kanye was interested in it. "'Cause it's Kanye, I probably would give it to Kanye," he said.

Now, you might be wondering how Ray J might feel about Wack 100's supposed act of nobility. "You gotta remember, Ray J's a father now, too," Wack said, adding that Ray J is a "great guy" so they would ultimately just "gift" it to Kanye.

When asked if he's watched the tape, Wack added, "It's been in our life [for] 10, 11, 12 years."