Wack 100 is providing us with one of the more strange, more bizarre social-media-threats-of-legal warfare publicity stunts we've seen lately.

After allegedly serving as some sort of life/PR guru for 6ix9ine, allegedly making him an additional $43 million and encouraging him to give the Lil Durk/King Von social media attacks a rest, Wack has turned his attention towards a different matter of business: the Kim Kardashian and Ray-J sex tape.

Claiming he is in possession of a "more graphic" version of the Kim/Ray-J sex tape, Wack said that tape had been turned into an NFT and tried to sell it to Kardashian's husband, Kanye West.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro," Wack told West in an interview with Bootleg Kev. "We got part two on the laptop. Ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it. It'd be a great personal, private, NFT."

Upon Wack's original statement, Kardashian's attorneys denied the claim. "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame," Kardashian attorney Marty Singer told TMZ.

Ray-J, who appeared in the tape alongside Kardashian also issued a statement on the matter. Taking to Instagram, Ray-J wrote, "This ain't cool. I been staying off the Raydar - Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I'm receiving-How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda stuff keeps happening? I'm a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out.

Unfortunately for both Kardashian and Ray-J, however, Wack 100 does not seem interested in turning down at all. Yesterday, DJ Akademiks posted Wack's message to take action with the alleged "more graphic" tape.

"A message to @kimkardashian attorneys ask your client about "SANTA BARBARA" & the signed deliverables for tape 1,2&3 @rayj can't control what I NOW control. If I hear 15 minutes of fame again I'll be forced to display the Signed CONTRACTS #TRYME."

It's clear that Wack 100, regardless of whether or not he actually possesses any actual sex tapes, is ready to double down and take this narrative as far as it will go. It's to be seen if West or Kardashian will respond personally like Ray-J but it will be interesting to see what happens from here.

What do you think about this Wack 100 situation? Is it weird, like Ray-J said or what? Let us know in the comments.