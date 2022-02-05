It has been an emotional day for Kanye West and he is taking aim at how the media is portraying his conflict with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The Rap icon has spoken publicly about not wanting his daughter on social media and earlier today (February 4), he shared a screenshot of Kim and North West's TikTok with a question for his followers.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" he asked. Later, Kim came forward with a lengthy response, alleging that Ye was creating a false narrative, and he returned with a message about her alleged attempt to "kidnap" their child during the previous birthday party fiasco.

While the back and forth before the superstar ex-couple seems to have subsided, Ye didn't appreciate how TMZ worded their report on the exchange.

"Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian Over North West on TikTok," the outlet wrote. West uploaded a screenshot that shows a Twitter user suggesting an alternate title that read, "Corrected: Kanye West wants a say on how his children are raised." The rapper added a few more thoughts in the caption.

"TMZ MY CHILDREN ARE NOT A GAME TO ME I NEED AN APOLOGY FOR HOW YOU TRIED TO SPIN THE NARRATIVE YOU ARE NOT BEING A FAIR MEDIA SOURCE YOU’RE PICKING SIDES AGAINST THE DAD." The outlet has yet to respond to Ye's request. Check it out below.