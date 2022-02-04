Kanye West made waves on social media this morning when he took to his Instagram account to air out Kim Kardashian for her handling of North's TikTok account. West believes it is simply egregious that his daughter would have a TikTok at such a young age, and therefore, he is trying to put his foot down. As you can see from the Instagram post below, Ye certainly meant business when he put everything in all caps.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" he wrote





This then led to a lengthy response from Kim, who told Kanye to calm down and let his kids be kids. Kardashian also accused Kanye of being a manipulator, who is not the main provider in the family.

Per Kim K:

"Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Image via Kim Kardashian

Kanye was absolutely livid following Kim's comments, that he decided to take to Instagram again, this time with some harsh words about Kim's parenting. The Donda artist is accusing Kim of kidnapping their daughter on her birthday, all while smearing him so he can't be a part of his children's lives anymore. It was a very scathing message and one that will certainly be talked about by fans for a while.

"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," Kanye wrote. "You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way."





This social media feud is not going to get any better, and we're sure more posts will be made soon. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.