Kanye West does not like TikTok. The 44-year-old multi-hyphenate expressed his disdain for the platform in the past. He also previously stated that he wanted to create Jesus-Tok, a Christian version of the social media app.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

North West recently joined TikTok under her mother, Kim Kardashian's, supervision. However, this hasn't sat well with Kanye West. During an interview with Jason Lee, he explained that he was not happy with Kim putting security in between him and his children before saying that he never gave permission for North to join TikTok or wear makeup. Last month, he said that he sent his cousin to speak to Kim on his behalf with those two requests. "Tell her security not finna be in between me and my kids and also, tell her that don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok," he recalled telling his cousin.

It seems that he's taking it a step further with his newfound appreciation for Instagram. The rapper shared a screenshot of North West's TikTok page and tagged Kim Kardashian before asking for the public's help in getting the message to the mother of his children. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" he captioned the post.

Over the weekend, Kanye West said that he would not have a phone until DONDA 2is complete but it seems he couldn't keep his word on that one. Check out his post below.