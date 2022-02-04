It's been a chaotic day for the Kardashians and Kanye West. At the top of the morning, the rapper emerged asking the public for advice on removing his daughter's TikTok account. Kanye, not one for subliminal disses, tagged Kim Kardashian before she directly responded to him on Instagram.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," wrote Kim.

Ye quickly hit back on the 'Gram. "What do you mean by main provider?" he wrote before accusing Kim of kidnapping their daughter, asking security to supervise him during his time with his son, and alleging that he was on drugs at Chicago's birthday party.

The rapper followed up his last post with TikTok's official terms and conditions. While the TikTok page in question is shared between Kim and North, the terms and conditions do state that anyone under the age of 13 who signs up for the platform will be placed in a child-friendly sector of the app.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

"In the US, if you're under 13 years old, you'll be placed into our TikTok for Younger Users experience which has additional privacy and safety protections designed specifically for this audience. If we learn that a person under the age of 13 is using or posting content on TikTok without using TikTok for Younger Users, they will be removed," the T&S reads. "We've given the app a 12+ rating specifically so caregivers can access the device-level Apple and Android controls built into your family's devices."

Ye didn't elaborate further in the caption but Yeezy Mafia commented, "We need JesusTok." Kanye previously said that this was something that he was working on which, as of summer 2020, was actually in motion to being developed.

