A trending Kanye West and Kim Kardashian moment took over timelines today so it came as no surprise that Candace Owens has chimed in. We reported on the explosive public exchange involving the estranged couple after Ye took issue with daughter North West appearing on TikTok. He has been clear that he doesn't want his child on the platform, and after his message went viral, Kim jumped in with a response.

The reality star mogul blasted her ex for allegedly creating a negative narrative about their split, and Ye decided to clap back by sharing a screenshot of TikTok's policies. Things seemed to have ended there, but Candace Owens kept things rolling by firing off tweets about the couple.



Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

Owens who has worked with Ye in the past, came to his defense as she called out Kardashian.

"Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented," she wrote. "It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as 'obsession' and 'control'. There are other creative outlets for kids." She followed up with one more tweet.

"There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color." While Owens has been a controversial figure in the political arena, many have agreed with her take regarding kids on social media. Check out her tweets below.