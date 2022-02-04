Today was a wild day in the world of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The day started with a bang as Kanye took to Instagram with a message for Kim regarding her allowing North to use TikTok. West believes it is beyond irresponsible to allow a child to use such an app, and as it turns out, many of his fans agree with him. In the post below, you can see just how scathing Kanye was about the whole ordeal.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" Kanye wrote.





After sending out this message, Kim K clapped back with some harsh words for Kanye as she claimed that he was a manipulator who didn't provide for his family. It was a critique that many weren't expecting, and it led to quite the response from Ye himself, who was livid with the assertions that were being made.

"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," Kanye wrote. "You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way."





Following this exchange, fans took to Twitter, where they have largely taken Kanye's side on the matter. Most people would agree that TikTok is not the place for a young child, and some are making the point that Kanye just wants to be protective of his kids. Even Candace Owens sided with Kanye, as she pointed out the toxicity of social media.

"Kim is wrong on this one," Owens wrote. "The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented. It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as “obsession” and “control”."

This has been quite the day in the dramasphere, so let us know who you think is in the right, in the comments down below.