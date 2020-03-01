Kanye West brought the Sunday Service magic to Paris Fashion Week, turning the Bouffes du Nord theatre in the city of love into his own spiritual oasis. While Kanye may be a fashion designer himself, Paris Fashion Week served as more than just an opportunity for him to debut Yeezy Season 8. The multi-hyphenate innovator orchestrated a performance of the gospel collective at the famous Parisian theatre, and it looks like the event was a major success.

While it was not officially announced to the public, Kanye did send out invites to industry insiders to attend Sunday Service and the Yeezy Season 8 show in Paris. The performance was open to everyone, but only an exclusive group of people were permitted to attend the fashion show.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

The Sunday Service choir collective has been busy lately. They performed in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, and headed over to Ye's hometown of Chicago for the NBA All-Star weekend. Following the death of Kobe Bryant, the choir honoured the memory of the late NBA star and close friend of Kanye with a special tribute performance. Most recently, they did a rendition of Roddy Ricch's "The Box," turning the #1 hit into a gospel anthem.