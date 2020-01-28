It appears Kanye West is heading down to Miami for this weekend’s Super Bowl. Before the game kicks off though, Mr. West will be putting on another one of his Sunday Service experiences.

Kanye took to Twitter today to announce that he's hosting his Sunday Service experience inside Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Sunday morning. The event will take place at 11 a.m. ET. For those of you who will be down in Miami and wish to attend, tickets are being sold now via Live Nation. Prices are currently starting at $20 on the lawn and jump to $40 and $100 for different sections. However if you're wanting to attend, I'd act fast before they're sold out soon.

It’s been a couple months since Mr. West last visited Miami, where he debuted his second opera Mary at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key during Miami Art Week. If you recall, Kanye was spotted covered head-to-toe in silver paint and foil. That happened to be in Miami and the last time he was down there. We'll have to wait and see what he has for us this weekend.

Revisit some footage from last week’s Sunday Service (below), where he gave a tribute to his late friend Kobe Bryant.