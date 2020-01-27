It’s no secret that Kanye West was a big fan of Kobe Bryant. The two have connected on multiple occasions over the years, and 'Ye was even in the building for Kobe's last game back in 2016. Following the tragic news of Kobe’s death yesterday, Kanye took to twitter to voice his condolences and love for the Laker great.

“Kobe, We love you brother,” Kanye tweeted. “We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave” while sharing a picture from the studio.

Later, Kanye went on to host a post-Grammys Sunday Service in Burbank California at midnight last night, where he also took time out to honor Kobe again with a little mention of him in a freestyle.

“When I was driving home, they was pinning your jersey on the freeway and I just broke down” Kanye freestyles. “If Kobe was here, he’d maybe grab the mic / If Kobe was here, he here tonight,” said Kanye.

In addition, Kirk Franklin was in attendance delivering a moving spoken word, while Chance The Rapper also popped up to perform his verse on "Ultralight Beam." See footage and snippets from the Sunday Service (below)

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance along with her sister Kourtney. "My heart is so heavy," Kim K wrote on IG. "No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend."