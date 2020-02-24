Kanye West and his renowned Sunday Service Choir decided to pay homage to one of the up-and-coming hip-hop artists of this current generation in Roddy Ricch, performing his hit singles "The Box" and "Ballin." While there has been turmoil in the midst of the Sunday Service Choir after supposedly 30 members of the collective were reportedly fired, they've been able to maintain a level of relevance by performing during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, bringing the clan to Miami for Super Bowl weekend, and even honoring Kanye's friend and inspiration, Kobe Bryant with an exclusive one-time performance. Now, the Kanye West-led group is back with gospel renditions of one of the biggest hits of the year.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a clip posted to Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story, Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir patiently wait for the bass to drop in a dimly-lit, red-illuminated room. As soon as the beat comes in the choir begins flipping Roddy Ricch's infamous opening bars to "The Box," singing, "Pullin' out the coupe at the lot, gotta thank God for the drop..."

Kanye West and his massive clique also performed a chilling version of Nas' "Everything" as well as some cuts from his latest LP, Jesus Is King (2019). Justin Bieber also made an appearance at the undisclosed location to perform Marvin Sapp’s legendary gospel single, "Never Would Have Made It." But while The Biebs might have increased the star power in the room, it was Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and "Ballin" that shifted the energy in the room.

Check out Kanye West and his Sunday Service crew perform Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and "Ballin" as well as Nas' "Everything" in the videos provided below.