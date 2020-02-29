Kanye West has been somewhat low key (for Kanye) as of late, but it looks like Yeezy season is approaching. The hip-hop icon made a surprise announcement via email to several industry insiders inviting them to Yeezy Season 8 in Paris for Fashion Week. As reported by Women's Wear Daily, West sent out invites to a Sunday Service which will take place in Paris, and a few moments later he sent out another invite for Yeezy Season 8.

It is unclear if West will be unveiling an entire line, or if he will just be showing off limited works. West, who has long gone against the grain, is rushing into Paris while many others are heading out. Several designers have canceled their Paris Fashion Week plans due to the spread of Coronavirus. Masha Ma, Maison Mai, Uma Wang, Shiatzy Chen, Agnés B and more have abandoned Paris Fashion Week. Other designers and brands have found a way to mix medical face masks into their entire.

The Yeezy Season 8 show will take place on March 2, and Sunday Service will take place the day before. The gospel presentation is set to start at 9 AM, and will presumably feature guests. West's switch to gospel music has been working well for his career, which suffered a public bludgeoning after supporting Trump.