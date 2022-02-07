Kanye West, alongside his children Saint, Chi, and Psalm, attended the Sunday Service led Black Future Month brunch.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Early into February, Ye stated that he wanted February to be seen as a month to highlight progress and the growth of ideas, rather than looking back at the systemic negatives placed upon Black people for centuries. With this, he declared that February 2022, and in years going forward, should be acknowledged as Black Future Month. Proven innovator and forward-thinker, Ye has dedicated time to follow through on this notion.

The brunch was host to artists, members of the community, and leaders of the media. While the exact topics of discussion and subject matter haven't been divulged, one would believe there were conversations held in regards to spreading awareness of the Black Future Month concept. With the amount of pushback and tradition in the Black community, alongside the profit big corporations earn from using the Black plight as a trend, Ye will need all the help he can get in regards to using February as a month to look forward instead of backwards.

Throughout the brunch, renditions of classic Ye tracks were heard, in Sunday Service fashion. Some of these include a gospel iteration of his debut single "Through The Wire," which made rounds on Twitter:

Dressed in all black, which is not new to Kanye (but still fitting to the concept), it seems like the visual direction was used to drive a point home. Black Future Month hoodies were donned at the event as well, cementing the movement into the physical space.

