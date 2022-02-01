Today is the first day of February which means we are officially in Black History Month. This is a time to celebrate all of the people who helped fight for black liberation over the years, while also exploring the work of important black artists who made an impact during their lives. It is also a time to reflect on the atrocities that were committed towards African Americans, and how the United States needs to fight to ensure that this never happens again.

Some have conflicting opinions on Black History Month, as for some, it simply isn't enough when it comes to recognizing the pain and trauma that so many have gone through. There are also some activists who feel it is a bit performative, especially with white-owned corporations jumping on the trend to cash in on social media.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Now, Kanye West wants to jump in and change what the month is all about. Taking to Instagram today, Kanye declared February the start of Black Future Month. This was complemented by a black image with "Black Future Month 2022" written on the front. It remains to be seen what Kanye has planned for this, although it will certainly be interesting to find out, especially since he reportedly has Donda 2 set for release on February 22nd.





Kanye has always been a forward-thinking person, and fans are well-aware of his big ideas. With that in mind, we should hear more about Black Future Month, very soon.