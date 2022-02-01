Black Future Month
- Pop CultureKanye West Starts Dialogue About Black Progress With "The Future Month: Controlling Our Narratives"In a discussion with media, moguls, and movemakers, Ye speaks on the direction we should be headed in.By Taiyo Coates
- Original ContentHip-Hop’s Most Dominant Rapper TastemakersFrom Cardi B to Young Thug, these 10 artists have played an enormous role in shaping the current Hip-Hop landscape.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureKanye West Enlists Artists, Athletes, and Cultural Icons For Black Future Month SpeechesYe dedicated an event to sharing Black Future Month aspirations.By Taiyo Coates
- Original ContentMallory Bros. Imagine A World Where Kendrick Lamar's "good kid, m.A.A.d city" Is Turned Into A MovieThe Mallory Bros. podcast hosts, consisting of twins Terrance and Terrell, speak to HNHH for Black Future Month about their perspective on Black film and where they think it needs to go in the future.By Taiyo Coates
- Original Content20 Rappers That Could Be The Future Of Hip-HopThese 20 artists are shaping up to be Hip-Hop’s future vanguards.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentCam Kirk Reflects On Chi Modu’s Classic Hip-Hop Photography & Timeless InfluenceCam Kirk, one of Hip-Hop’s current leading photographers, remembers legendary Black Hip-Hop photographer and cultural documentarian Chi Modu.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsTank And The Bangas Enlist Alex Isley & Masego For Beautifully Textured Track "Black Folk""Black Folk" is a soul-touching summation of who we are, and who we can be.By Taiyo Coates
- Original Content20 Hip-Hop Producers Forging The Sound Of TomorrowAs part of Black Future Month, we take a look at the producers who are shaping hip-hop sound and culture as we know it.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe Best of Hype Williams by Sean BrownToronto-based designer Sean Brown details his favorite Hype Williams' music videos as we champion Black Future Month.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentThe "BFM: Music That Moves The Culture" PlaylistHip Hop is how the culture fights back. Black Future Month is here to celebrate it.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Gives Powerful Black Future Month Speech At Documentary Screening"The time is now," Ye said.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicKanye West Reacts To Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row RecordsYe co-signs Curren$y's tweet about Snoop Dogg acquiring Death Row Records, saying the move is "Black Future Month as f*ck."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKanye West Delivers Powerful "Black Future Month" Speech: Watch"You shouldn’t have to be a tech genius, a basketball god, a musical wizard to be able to hold down your family," Ye told listeners.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West & Sunday Service Choir Held Black Future BrunchKanye West is focused on progress and the future.By Taiyo Coates
- GramKanye West Declares February "Black Future Month"Kanye is looking to change the way we view Black History Month.By Alexander Cole