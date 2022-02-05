In the newest chapter of the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce saga, we've seen a hefty amount of claims from both sides. Kanye has stated that he wants to incorporate his version of caring for and protecting his children, for obvious reasons. Kim has expressed that in the current climate of their relationship and interactions, she wants absolutely nothing to do with him for reasons of her own. Shots and shade have been thrown en masse, even leaving people with no interest in gossip a bit puzzled as to what is going on.



Kanye's stance is that he should be able to see his kids when he wants, operate as a parent with his own rules for his children, and not be painted in a negative light based on his approach to parenting being different than Kim's. He's been most adamant about seeing them more often, and protecting their images from certain facets of the world, like North being active on TikTok. Ye's newest request is for Kim to let him take his kids to his hometown of Chicago:





Kim's recent statements have been a lot more PR friendly and seem to take the proverbial high road. She's expressed that the slander she receives from Kanye based on his opinions her actions and relationships hurts her family. She also said that TikTok is a means for children to express themselves, denying that North is in harm's way in any form.

