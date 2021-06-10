Kanye West and supermodel Irina Shayk are reportedly dating, as confirmed by a report from TMZ. The rumored couple was spotted frolicking at a luxury boutique hotel in Provence, France for Kanye's birthday this week, flying back to the States in a private plane together. According to the media outlet, they are "100% romantically together."

The latest report regarding Kanye and Irina's relationship status signals that they've been together for longer than the public has known, looking back to Kanye's performance at DMX's celebration of life as the first sign that he was rebounding from his divorce from Kim Kardashian.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kanye and Irina have reportedly been seeing each other since as early as March. They previously hung out together in late April in New York City, jetting there for DMX's celebration of life. The model was spotted wearing a YEEZY-designed Balenciaga tribute t-shirt for DMX before the piece was released to the general public, giving the first early hint that the two were dating.

Professionally, Irina and Kanye have some history. Kanye has name-dropped her on a few of his songs in addition to including her in some of his fashion shows. She also starred in the music video for "Power."



Ian Gavan/Getty Images

This is the first time that Kanye or Kim have publicly dated anybody since their divorce. According to some insider sources, Kim is aware that her estranged husband is dating Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind.

Do you think they make a nice couple?

