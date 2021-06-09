Kanye West and supermodel Irina Shayk were recently spotted in Provence, France for Kanye's forty-fourth birthday and, according to the latest reports, they're 100% a couple. TMZ has confirmed that they're spending romantic time together but, as of right now, it's unclear how serious they are.

Celebrating his birthday in France, Kanye was hanging out with Irina Shayk, as well as some other friends, smiling and walking around the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel. They reportedly spent some alone time together, taking a few moments away from the group.



Last week, it was rumored that Kanye may have been hooking up with the supermodel. They have a long history of working with one another. Shayk has been featured in some of West's runway shows and the rapper has even name-dropped her in a few of his songs, including "Christian Dior Denim Flow." She was also included in the music video for "Power."

Previously, Irina Shayk was in a four-year relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. They have a child together.



Kanye is presently in the midst of a divorce filing with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who wished him a happy birthday yesterday. "Love U for life," she wrote in her message.

We'll keep you posted on more information about Kanye and Irina's rumored relationship. Check out some photos of Irina below.

