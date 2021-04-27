When it was first reported that Kim Kardashian was filing for divorce from her husband Kanye West, the world instantly started theorizing on who they could move on with in their next relationships. For Kanye, a TikToker started the untrue rumor that he was hooking up with beauty guru Jeffree Star. That speculation quickly dissolved as it was revealed that there was no truth to it. As for Kardashian, people wondered if she was dating Van Jones, the lawyer and left-wing political commentator. Those rumors also drifted by the wayside after neither of them confirmed nor denied.

After Kim's latest posts, showing her drive as she studies to become a lawyer herself, people have started to connect her again to Van Jones. While the two have not been spotted together for a while, spectators are wondering whether Kim could be "using" Jones to further herself in the legal world. The demeaning comments completely disregard her long-standing aspiration to follow in her father Robert Kardashian's footsteps to become a lawyer.

Once again, neither Kim nor Van has confirmed rumors that they're romantic partners. However, if they are dating, it would make sense that a common interest in law brought them closer together. It seems as though everyone would be glad to see them debut themselves as a couple, but for now, it's pretty unnecessary for the constant commentary about them maybe dating.

Kim Kardashian's reps have reportedly stated that she's taking it slow and isn't in a rush to find her next partner, despite a list of celebrities, athletes, billionaires, and even members of the Royal Family shooting their shots. Kanye West reportedly wants to move on "with an artist."



