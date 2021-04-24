Yeezy and Balenciaga have teamed up for a tribute T-shirt in honor of the late hip-hop legend DMX, who died earlier this month. The new piece features a portrait of X and is selling for $200. Proceeds will benefit DMX’s family.

The right sleeve features X's date of birth while the left sleeve features the date of his death. Written on the back is the phrase, "in loving memory."

X died on April 9th, one week after suffering an overdose that resulted in a heart attack.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," a statement from his family announced. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."

This Saturday, his family will be holding a memorial that will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The "Celebration Of Life Memorial" will also be broadcast live on YouTube.

"DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations," BET executive vice president of specials, music programming, and music strategy Connie Orlando said. "The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX's family during this difficult time."

