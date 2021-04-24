Fans across the world continue to mourn the death of one of the greatest to ever do it, DMX. The rap legend died on April 9th after he was taken off of life support. Across social media, fans, friends, and peers offered their prayers while sharing their favorite memories of X. His impact on his fanbase was deep and will never be forgotten.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Earlier this week, his family announced plans for a memorial that will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center at 4 p.m. EST on April 24th. The capacity has been limited to 10% due to COVID-19 restrictions with only close friends and family of X allowed to be in attendance. However, fans will be able to tune in from home to watch the "Celebration Of Life Memorial" on YouTube at 4 p.m.

Tomorrow (April 25th), BET will be covering X's "Homegoing Celebration." The coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST on both their channel and their YouTube page.

"DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations," BET executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando said. "The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX's family during this difficult time."

Livestream DMX's memorial service below.