Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir performed live at DMX's memorial tribute at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The group, wearing red hoodies, performed "Back to Life," "Keep on Movin'" and more. X’s red casket bearing the Ruff Ryders logo remained at center stage throughout.

In addition to the show, West helped organize a collaboration between his Yeezy brand and Balenciaga for a T-shirt in honor of the late legendary rapper. The new piece features a portrait of X and is selling for $200. Proceeds will benefit DMX’s family.



Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

X died on April 9th, one week after suffering an overdose that resulted in a heart attack.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," a statement from his family announced. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."

Nas, Swizz Beatz, and more spoke about X's impact during the event.

