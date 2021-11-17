Kali Taps Latto & MoneyBagg Yo For "MMM MMM" Remix

Kali's "MMM MMM" is TikTok famous.

Like a lot of other singles that have made it big in 2021, the buzz surrounding "MMM MMM" was the result of a snippet Kali had played online, and when the actual song dropped, the internet ran with it. TikTok compilations featuring the songs are plentiful, and with Kali recently working with Rico Nasty and Enchanting, it was only right that she capitalized on the success of "MMM MMM" with a star-studded remix.

With MoneyBagg Yo and Latto sliding through with impressive feature verses, "MMM MMM (The Remix)" is transformed from a Kali solo effort into a group effort by three of the hottest artists of 2021. "MMM MMM" was already an anthem, but with MoneyBagg skating on an ATL Jacob instrumental and Latto doing her thing, the remix takes on an entirely new dimension.

Quotable Lyrics

I went brazy on TikTok, so I wÐµnt brazy on my wristwatch

He lyin' like I hit him with this mhm, I think not

I got rich b*tch enÐµrgy, I fishtail out the P-lot

You know I sh*t on bitches, I ain't never had to rerock, on God

