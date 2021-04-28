Rico Nasty Hops On Kali's "Do A B*tch (Remix)"

Kali has been slowly bubbling up this year with several of her singles finding success on platforms like TikTok. The release of her project This Why They Mad Now put many on notice of her arrival to the rap game and she hasn't let her foot off of their necks yet. Her single, "Do A Bitch" has been making rounds since its release on the project including a co-sign from Rico Nasty who shared a video of herself lip-syncing along to the track.

Rico's video was a hint of big things to come as the pair have connected for the official remix of "Do A Bitch." Now, she's officially hopped on the remix, adding her animated flow to the eerie and aggressive banger.

Check the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

I count up a bunch of dead prezzies, I'm ready

You bitches is scary, no Freddy

All you bitches follow the leader, no Ed, Edd, and Eddie

You can't stand on your own, that's pathetic