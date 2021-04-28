mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Hops On Kali's "Do A B*tch (Remix)"

Aron A.
April 28, 2021 13:59
133 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Do A B*tch (Remix)
Kali Feat. Rico Nasty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kali taps Rico Nasty for the remix.


Kali has been slowly bubbling up this year with several of her singles finding success on platforms like TikTok. The release of her project This Why They Mad Now put many on notice of her arrival to the rap game and she hasn't let her foot off of their necks yet. Her single, "Do A Bitch" has been making rounds since its release on the project including a co-sign from Rico Nasty who shared a video of herself lip-syncing along to the track.

Rico's video was a hint of big things to come as the pair have connected for the official remix of "Do A Bitch." Now, she's officially hopped on the remix, adding her animated flow to the eerie and aggressive banger.

Check the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics
I count up a bunch of dead prezzies, I'm ready
You bitches is scary, no Freddy
All you bitches follow the leader, no Ed, Edd, and Eddie
You can't stand on your own, that's pathetic

Kali
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  133
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kali Rico Nasty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rico Nasty Hops On Kali's "Do A B*tch (Remix)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject