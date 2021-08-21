Enchanting & Kali Are Running It Up On "Track & Field"

The new 1017 is thriving, even if a few key members are dealing with some unfortunate legal issues. While Gucci Mane has continued to build up the label with new acts, it seems that he's putting a lot of effort behind Enchanting. She's been delivering some stellar freestyles as of late, along with a few loose singles but from the looks of it, a new album could be coming shortly.

This week, Enchanting tapped Kali for their brand new record, "Track & Field." Thumping bass and sinister keys fill up the spacious instrumental as the ladies pop their shit. "I been runnin' through this bag like it's track & field/ Only f*ckin' with them n***as got them racks for real," Enchanting raps on the hook, reminding the fellas that they need more than just a good personality to be messing with her and Kali.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch, I'm all pressure, lil' body, big stepper

Gotta talk heavy, you ain't met a b*tch better

Girl, these n***as ain't got it like they said for real

F*ck his bag up, run off like it's track & field