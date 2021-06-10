A set of selfies kicked up a social media firestorm for K. Michelle. The beloved singer has often shared photos to her social media pages, much like millions of others, but her latest pictures gave quite a few of her fans pause. While her gorgeous look was praised near and far, some people pointed out that K. Michelle looks a tad different than she did years ago.

In one picture, the singer shows off her baby pink hair and in another, she gives viewers a closer look. In a caption, she addressed her absence from social media.



Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images

"I took some time off to live with myself," wrote K. Michelle. "Excited to be back and on track. First show back July 2 Little Rock Arkansas. What songs y’all want on the set list this year?????" Her comments were flooded with heart emojis and compliments, but after the excitement settled, users were quick to point out differences.

K. Michelle has never been shy about speaking on her cosmetic surgery journeys with fans, especially her years-long reconstruction of her body due to unsafe butt procedures that nearly cost her her life. The singer has continuously spoken about loving the skin that she's in, so take a look at her new photos, as well as a few reactions, below.