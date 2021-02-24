K. Michelle has been open and honest with her followers about her personal journey as she has spent the last several years getting over a dozen surgeries to remove her illegal butt implants. This week, a video started circulating that allegedly showed her backside "bursting", as described by multiple news outlets that have reported on it. The singer has been forced to respond to the chatter, speaking out on Twitter.

"So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain," she wrote on Wednesday morning. "I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now i’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps. What u saw in the video was a happy woman with a faja and my extra fat! I’ve been very open so I can heal ladies. I didn’t have to tell anybody and I could’ve covered up until the process was done, but NO. Ladies need to see and hear the truth. I decided to use my platform to help."

In the video, K. Michelle is dancing on Live when she suddenly gets awkward as something appears to move on her butt. She proceeds to change angles and shows off her other side, placing a hand over her backside.



Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

"I havent bothered anyone Ive been out of the way so What I dont understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal," she adds. "I saw the comments and of course it was Black women filled with so much hate. I got on live yesterday and didn’t care that I wasn’t perfect, I knew I had excessive fat left over but I said F*CK it i’m not going to hide nothing in my house. I don’t think people truly understand i’m just happy to be alive. I’ve come so far with this and i’m proud of myself."

K. says she has one surgery left (hopefully) to remove some skin next week. She's gearing up for the procedure but, understandably, she finds them taxing and the constant scrutiny on social media doesn't help her.