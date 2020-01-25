She's been unashamed of sharing her cosmetic surgery journey with the world and K. Michelle has returned to update fans on the status of her health. Years ago, K. Michelle shared that she'd undergone injections to make her butt larger, but in the end, the modifications were hazardous to her health.



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

The singer has shared that there was a point when she almost lost her life because of the near-fatal injections. “He wasn’t a doctor — it was black market, it was these ‘hydrogel’ injections — that’s what they were being called,” K. said back in 2018. “When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that’s when I decided, ‘I’m getting it done.’ ”

Over the years, the All Monsters Are human singer has endured multiple surgeries to get the foreign substance removed from her body. On Thursday (January 23), K. Michelle showed off her curves on Instagram with a message about overcoming her medical issues while commenting on the "dents" in her body.

"Me and this body have been through hell the last two years. My self-esteem was challenged and I watched people take advantage of me at my lowest point," she wrote. "I’m happy to say, i’m back! The dent on my left thigh is from the tissue being cut out of me. I head back into surgery April 3 to correct all dents, but what’s most important is I learned to love myself with holes and dents and all! God had to teach me a hard lesson on how to love myself REGARDLESS of body image. It was a tough lesson but I passed the test. I know and love ME. It feels good! Try it out❤️#nomybodysuitisntsnappedperverts." Check it out below.