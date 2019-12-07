Justin Bieber has got to have over 100 hundred tattoos at this point. The Purpose singer's entire chest and stomach are covered in ink as well as various spots on his legs and anywhere else we may not know about. Justin has previously opened up about a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, on his wrist - something he's attempted to cover up slightly.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Before the year wraps, Justin has showcased yet another addition to his body canvas in the form of an Old World sparrow that's placed on his neck. We can't confirm the meaning behind Justin's new tattoo but Sparrows usually symbolize joy and protection, as well as simplicity and community.