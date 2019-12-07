Another addition to his body canvas.
Justin Bieber has got to have over 100 hundred tattoos at this point. The Purpose singer's entire chest and stomach are covered in ink as well as various spots on his legs and anywhere else we may not know about. Justin has previously opened up about a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, on his wrist - something he's attempted to cover up slightly.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Before the year wraps, Justin has showcased yet another addition to his body canvas in the form of an Old World sparrow that's placed on his neck. We can't confirm the meaning behind Justin's new tattoo but Sparrows usually symbolize joy and protection, as well as simplicity and community.
"If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well, maybe not every one!!Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN," Justin explained of his tattoos a while back, alongside an image of his work. Selena Gomez recently got some new ink as well, and it looked a lot like one of Justin's tattoo - peep that here.