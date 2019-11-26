Selena Gomez made her comeback after some time away from the media when she released two new singles "Look at Her Now" and "Lose You To Love Me." The songs were an obvious note to her ex, Justin Bieber and Selena even admitted that she hopes Justin takes a listen. “Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” she said. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful.”



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ahead of last night's American Music Awards - that saw Selena perform her two new tracks - the 27-year-old got some new ink that she debuted on her Instagram feed. The fresh tattoo is a black and white image of prayer hands holding a cross pendant. Right away, fans were quick to point out that it's the same tattoo Justin has on his left ankle.

Selena got the new ink the day before the award show and reports say the pain of her new tattoo, tied into a minor anxiety attack she had before taking the stage. "Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter #sg2 @amas," she wrote on Instagram.