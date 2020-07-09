Justin Bieber once faced off against Quavoat the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. They're also co-owners of one of the hottest songs of the year, "Intentions," which has stayed in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 for what feels like forever. Apparently, Biebs wants the smoke with his collaborator and another rapper, calling them out and requesting their presence on the basketball court.

Posting a picture of his jump shot from the corner, Biebervelli challenged his friends to get in on the action. Tagging them in the post, the pop star said he has time today.

"@Quavohuncho and @travisscott come get this work," wrote Bieber on IG.

This isn't the first time that he's stunted on the basketball court. Throughout his career, Bieber has doled out challenges to his fellow artists to see who he could run laps around on the hardwood.

We'll keep you posted on whether Travis or Quavo accept. Who do you think would reign supreme? *hint: the answer is Quavo*



Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Recently, Bieber has been stuck in an ugly lawsuit against the women who accused him of sexual assault last month. He is taking his accusers to court and asking for $20 million in damages after denying their allegations, providing (actual) receipts to prove his alibi.