One of the many events scheduled for the NBA All Star Weekend in Chicago is the annual All Star Celebrity Game, featuring celebs from film, TV, and music as well as multiple NBA and WNBA legends. Among those committed to participate in the Celebrity All Star Game is none other than former MVP Quavo, who was recently spotted training in New York City alongside the likes of Drake, Justin Bieber, Sheck Wes, DJ Clue and others.

And thanks to NBA training guru Chris Brickley, who always hosts the league's best pickup sessions during the off-season, we have some footage from the recent run. Check out some highlights in the IG post embedded below.

Quavo will look to capture another Celebrity Game MVP on Friday, February 14th, as he goes up against fellow former MVP Famous Los, ex-Clippers star Quentin Richardson and others.

Stephen A Smith's squad, captained by Chance The Rapper, consists of Quavo, as well as A'ja Wilson, Darius Miles, Taylor Bennett, actor LaRoyce Hawkins, Anthony "Spice" Adams, Ronnie 2K, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, and Lil Rel Howery.

Michael Wilbon's team will be captained by Common, and includes Famous Los, Bad Bunny, Chelsea Gray, Quentin Richardson, Hannibal Buress, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Jidenna, Saturday Night Live comedian Alex Moffat and Chef Jose Andres.

The 2020 NBA All Star Celebrity Game will take place on Friday, February 14 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. You can catch the action on ESPN starting at 7pm ET.